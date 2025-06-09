Trump warns Iran: Enrichment demands risk dangerous consequences

Shafaq News/ On Monday, US President Donald Trump rejected Iran’s latest reply to a nuclear proposal, warning that Tehran’s demands could collapse the negotiations.

“We’re trying to reach an agreement with Iran to avoid destruction and death,” Trump said, but stressed that “their response is unacceptable.”

A meeting with Iranian negotiators is scheduled for Thursday, he announced, adding that “they’re asking for things that simply can’t be done.”

He reiterated Washington’s core objection, “Iran is pursuing enrichment. That’s what we don’t want,” warning that failure to reach a deal would carry “extremely dangerous” consequences.

Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization had said it would “never accept zero-percent uranium enrichment,” calling the US demands excessive.

Trump also confirmed a recent call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, during which they discussed Iran and Lebanon amid other regional developments.

Since the US withdrew from the JCPOA in 2018, efforts to revive or replace the agreement have repeatedly stalled. The latest indirect round, held in Rome and mediated by Oman, focused on limiting enrichment levels, which Iran has raised to 60%—far above the JCPOA’s 3.67% cap.

While Tehran insists its nuclear program serves peaceful purposes, Western officials argue the current enrichment levels lack a plausible civilian justification.

Trump’s remarks come following Iran's claims that it breached Israeli nuclear facilities and extracted thousands of classified documents, after which theSupreme National Security Council has warned that any Israeli attack on its nuclear facilities would trigger an immediate and proportionate retaliation.