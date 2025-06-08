Iran's Intel Minister: We infiltrated Israeli nuclear facilities

Shafaq News/ Iran has obtained sensitive documents from inside Israel related to its nuclear facilities, Iranian Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib revealed on Sunday.

Describing the operation as wide-ranging, multi-dimensional, and meticulously planned, Khatib noted that it involved stages of infiltration, source recruitment, and gradual access to highly classified material.

“We designed a sophisticated, multi-phase operation that began with penetration, followed by building internal sources, and expanding access to key data,” Khatib stated. “We are now in possession of a highly valuable strategic asset.”

In addition to nuclear-related content, the documents reportedly include intelligence on Israel’s foreign relations. According to Khatib, the files contain material covering Israel’s ties with the United States, Europe, and other countries, along with information believed to enhance Iran’s offensive intelligence operations.

Although the operation was completed earlier, Iranian officials delayed disclosure due to the large volume of materials obtained and the logistical procedures required to transport them securely. Authorities confirmed the documents were moved to secure locations in Iran before making the information public.

Seventeen days prior to Khatib’s remarks, Israel’s internal security agency, Shin Bet, and national police announced the arrest of two individuals, Roy Mizrahi and Almog Atias, both 24 and residents of Nesher in northern Israel. They were detained on suspicion of committing security-related offenses connected to Iran.

Israeli authorities have not yet issued a formal response to Tehran’s statements regarding the acquisition of intelligence. However, at the time of the arrests, officials described the case as part of “a series of recent incidents” involving Iranian attempts to recruit Israeli citizens for espionage.