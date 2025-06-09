Iran warns Israel: Attack and face immediate retaliation

Shafaq News/ Iran’s Supreme National Security Council has warned that any Israeli attack on its nuclear facilities would trigger an immediate and proportionate retaliation, Tasnim News Agency reported on Tuesday.

Iran’s response would be proportionate to the scale and nature of any aggression, the council stated, framing recent intelligence breakthroughs as part of the Islamic Republic’s broader strategy to counter “enemy provocations” through discreet and calculated measures.

The report also claimed that access to "sensitive intelligence" has allowed Iran to complete its “intelligence-operational cycle,” giving its forces the ability to swiftly strike back.

This statement was issued as the United States and Iran resume nuclear negotiations, while Israeli officials voice "growing concern" over Iran’s nuclear program and hint at possible military action if diplomacy breaks down.