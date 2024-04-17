Iraqi PM discusses banking reforms with J.P. Morgan's global head in Washington meeting

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammad Shia Al-Sudani, receives, at his residence in Washington, Masha Gloukhovski, the Global Head of the Public Sector at J.P. Morgan, and his accompanying delegation.

According to his media office, Al-Sudani discussed with the delegation the government's efforts to implement financial and banking reforms, the measures in developing the government banking sector through its contracts with major international consulting companies specialized in banking reform, and encouraging private banks to open accounts in foreign banks."

Al-Sudani stressed that it is "impossible to work in any development sector without reform steps for the banking sector, and the necessity of continuing the dialogue with The US Treasury, the US Federal Reserve, the International Monetary Fund, and other international financial institutions in this regard."

Al-Sudani arrived in Washington on Sunday on an official visit, leading a high-ranking government and parliamentary delegation. It is his first visit to the United States since assuming office in October 2022,

The Prime Minister met with President Joe Biden, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, the Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo, Stellar Energy's CEO Peter Gibson, Czech Prime Minister Peter Fiala, Senator Tim Kaine, the Iraqi community, and others.