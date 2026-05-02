Iraq’s PM-designate Al-Zaidi: Kurdish parties back new Iraqi government

Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

Prime Minister-designate Ali Al-Zaidi on Saturday said Kurdish parties have expressed support for Iraq’s incoming government and will take part in its formation.

In his first remarks to reporters on the sidelines of meetings with Kurdish officials in Al-Sulaymaniyah, Al-Zaidi pledged to form an inclusive government and advance a “strong and resilient” economic program. He added that no personal demands have been raised and that he will not respond to any.

Earlier today, Al-Zaidi arrived in Erbil, where he met Kurdistan Democratic Party leader Masoud Barzani, President Nechirvan Barzani, and Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, before traveling to Al-Sulaymaniyah for talks with Patriotic Union of Kurdistan leader Bafel Talabani as part of ongoing consultations on the government program and cabinet lineup.

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