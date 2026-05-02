Iraq’s PM-designate and Kurdish PM coordinate on government formation

Shafaq News- Erbil

Prime Minister-designate Ali Faleh al-Zaydi and Kurdish Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Saturday underscored the need to align positions and advance political talks aimed at forming Iraq’s next government.

During a meeting in Erbil, both sides focused on ongoing negotiations among Iraq’s political blocs, alongside efforts to shape a government that reflects the national priorities and public expectations. The discussions also addressed Baghdad–Erbil relations.

Earlier today, al-Zaydi arrived in Erbil with a delegation from the ruling Shiite Coordination Framework (CF) for talks with Kurdish leaders on shaping the country’s next government. He met with Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) leader Masoud Barzani and is expected to travel next to Al-Sulaymaniyah for discussions with Bafel Talabani, head of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK).

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