Iraq launches probe into drone strikes on Kurdistan oil sites

Shafaq News – Baghdad

The Iraqi Parliament on Tuesday launched an investigation into recent drone strikes that caused significant material damage to vital oil facilities in the Kurdistan Region.

In a statement, Deputy Parliament Speaker Shakhawan Abdullah described the assaults as a “serious threat” to the Region's stability, calling on the Iraqi government to tighten security and identify those responsible.

He also urged the Security and Defense Committee to conduct a full review of the repeated violations, enhance intelligence coordination, and take immediate action to prevent further attacks.

Earlier today, the Kurdistan Region Presidency denounced the assaults on the Khurmala and Sarsangoil fields in Erbil and Duhok, urging Baghdad to act swiftly to stop future aggression.