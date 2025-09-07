Israeli military reports Yemeni drone attack on Ramon airport

2025-09-07T14:05:54+00:00

Shafaq News – Middle East

A drone launched from Yemen struck the passenger terminal at Israel’s Ramon Airport in the Negev, the Israeli army reported on Sunday.

In a statement, the army acknowledged that no sirens were triggered during the strike, announcing an investigation into the failure to detect the drone.

Israeli media confirmed that firefighting and rescue teams were dispatched, while the Airports Authority briefly halted takeoffs and landings to inspect the runways.

Eight people were reportedly injured by shrapnel in the attack.

Earlier today, the Israeli military claimed to have intercepted three additional drones launched from Yemen.

Yemen’s Ansarallah (Houthis) have not commented on the strikes.

