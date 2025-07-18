Iraq uncovers source of drone attacks, vows legal action

Shafaq News – Baghdad

A high-level Iraqi investigation has identified the source and perpetrators of a series of suicide drone attacks that targeted key military radar sites across the country, confirming that the drones were launched from within Iraq using foreign-made equipment.

According to a statement issued Friday by Sabah al-Numan, spokesman for the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, the findings came after a directive from Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani to form a committee of senior officers and technical experts to examine the recent attacks on multiple air defense systems.

The investigation revealed that "the origin of the drones used in the attacks was identified," and that they had been “equipped with warheads of varying weights and manufactured outside Iraq.” However, their launch points were located within Iraqi territory, the statement said.

“All the suicide drones used in the attacks were of the same type, clearly indicating a single executing party,” the spokesman added.

Security and intelligence services also analyzed the drones’ control and communication systems, allowing them to gather detailed technical data and confirm the operational methods behind the assaults. The statement noted that “the entities involved in planning and carrying out these hostile operations were identified,” though no specific group or actor was named.

“These cowardly acts of aggression represent a blatant violation of national sovereignty,” the statement read. “No party, whether domestic or foreign, will be permitted to undermine Iraq’s security and stability.”

The spokesman stressed that legal measures will be taken against all those involved, and that the case will be referred to the Iraqi judiciary. “The security and military leadership affirms that it will not tolerate any threat to the safety and security of the Iraqi Armed Forces or the assets of the Iraqi state,” he said.

The wave of drone attacks began in June and included strikes on radar stations located at several military bases and airports, including facilities used to monitor Iraqi airspace. Some attacks also targeted oil infrastructure in the Kurdistan Region.