Iraq's oil minister meets a KRG delegation for talks on hydrocarbons law

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Deputy Prime Minister for Energy Affairs and Oil Minister, Thamir Ghadhban, on Thursday chaired a meeting with a delegation from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) visiting Baghdad.

The meeting, according to a statement issued by the ministry, aimed to discuss and review a draft for the oil and gas law.

The Kurdish delegation headed by the region's minister of Justice, Firsat Mohammed, included high-profile officials from the Kurdistan Regional Government and the region's ministry of natural resources, the statement said.

The meeting was attended by the deputy minister for distribution affairs at the federal oil ministry, Laith al-Shaher, and officials from relevant departments at the ministry's headquarters.

Earlier today, KRG spokesperson Jutiar Adel said that a legal delegation from the region will be visiting Baghdad soon to contribute to drafting the 2023 budget and hydrocarbons bill.