KRG to address abuses on Christian citizens' lands, Minister says

Shafaq News/ The Minister of Interior of the Kurdistan Regional Government, Rebar Ahmed, confirmed that KRG is committed to compensating all those who had not received their rights, regardless of their affiliation to any community.

Ahmed said during a press conference that he held a meeting with the governor of Duhok, and the supervisor of Zakho administration, to follow up on the committees that were formed to address abuses on Christians' lands and real estate in the Governorate.

The Minister said the committee that was formed per the recommendations of the Council of Ministers and Resolution 83 of 2020, has accomplished remarkable work after forming sub-committees to collect complaints from Christian citizens about the abuses on their lands and real estate in Duhok and Zakho.

Ahmed pointed out that the competent committees will submit their recommendations to Kurdistan's Council of Ministers to decide on these complaints and address any abuses, whether they occurred during or after the Baathist party's era.