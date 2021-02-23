KRG approves a +349billion dinar development plan

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Regional Government approved today, Tuesday, 349billion dinar worth of development projects in the region's governorates.

The Prime Ministry of Kurdistan Region said in a statement received by Shafaq News Agency, that the Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani, held today, Tuesday, an online meeting with the chairs of the provincial councils in the governorates of the region in the presence of the Deputy Prime Minister, Qubad Talabani. The meeting discussed the administrative obstacles facing the governorates and the government's projects for the current year.

The Prime Minister indicated, according to the statement, that the regional government is sparing no effort to secure salaries, which is a priority for the government, stressing, "We are conducting discussions with the federal government to secure financial dues for the Kurdistan Region."

The statement quoted the Prime Minister, "However, the service projects in all governorates of the region will be implemented with the revenues available within the region's budget for 2021."

The statement indicated that during the meeting, the regional government approved plans to implement local development projects in the municipal, energy, health, agriculture, education, and infrastructure sectors. The projects will be implemented by the resources available to the regional government and a total amount of 349.702billion dinars, distributed as follows:

• Al-Sulaymaniyah Governorate: 114,350,000,000 (one hundred and fourteen billion three hundred and fifty million dinars)

• Halabja Governorate: 30,000,000,000 (thirty billion dinars)

• Erbil Governorate: 128,352,000,000 (one hundred twenty-eight billion, three hundred and fifty-two million dinars.)

• Duhok Governorate: 77,000,000,000 (seventy-seven billion dinars)