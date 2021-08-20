Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Kurdistan to reduce Parliamentarians and ministers' salaries by 50%

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-08-20T08:37:10+0000
Kurdistan to reduce Parliamentarians and ministers' salaries by 50%

Shafaq News/ The Public Retirement Directorate of the Ministry of Finance and Economy in Kurdistan Region decided to reduce the salaries of representatives, ministers, deputy ministers, advisors, and retired general managers by 50%.

According to a letter appended to the signature of the Director of Public Retirement in the Region, Hazem Ismail Ramadan, this month's salaries will be distributed under Reform Law No. 2 of 2020.

In 2020, the Kurdistan Parliament approved the reform bill for retirees' salaries, allocations, and other privileges.

The Finance Committee had announced that the approval of the draft law on pension and appropriations reform would provide $200 million annually to the Kurdistan Regional Government.

related

Kurdistan Parliament to hold a regular session next Tuesday

Date: 2020-09-13 15:12:09
Kurdistan Parliament to hold a regular session next Tuesday

MP of Kurdistan kicked outside the Parliament hall

Date: 2021-05-05 12:55:33
MP of Kurdistan kicked outside the Parliament hall

MPs finish collecting signatures to host 3 Kurdish officials, including PM Barzani

Date: 2020-09-24 11:53:22
MPs finish collecting signatures to host 3 Kurdish officials, including PM Barzani

KRG approves a +349billion dinar development plan

Date: 2021-02-23 13:27:10
KRG approves a +349billion dinar development plan

The Kurdish PM speaks at the parliament

Date: 2020-10-05 08:38:11
The Kurdish PM speaks at the parliament

Kurdistan parliament to hold its 34rd meeting today

Date: 2020-10-28 06:54:06
Kurdistan parliament to hold its 34rd meeting today

MPs protest in the Kurdistan Parliament and call for an emergency meeting

Date: 2020-12-09 11:49:13
MPs protest in the Kurdistan Parliament and call for an emergency meeting

Kurdistan parliament to choose the New Minister of Natural Resources on Wednesday

Date: 2021-01-04 09:18:42
Kurdistan parliament to choose the New Minister of Natural Resources on Wednesday