KRG clarifies: politicians exploit the immigrants' issue to harm our reputation

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Regional Government said today that the migrants' issue on the borders between Poland and Belarus had become a viral subject on media during the past few days.

Dindar Zebari, the KRG Coordinator for International Advocacy, indicated that some parties are using this problem as "a pressure card," saying that the living conditions in Kurdistan are a reason for the Migration."

Zebari said, "the relations between the European Union and the countries of the region have been experiencing tension, so they are using the issue of migrants as a pressure card against each other."

"Migrants go to European countries through neighboring countries on tourist visas or by any other way…some of them are residents of the Kurdistan Region and Iraq, but among them are people of other nationalities." He clarified.

"the immigrants are telling about unreal stories about Kurdistan, to be accepted for migration, politicians exploit this to harm our reputation." He said.

In the past few days, Polish media reported the arrival of two large flights of African and European migrants who crossed the Belarusian border, including people of different nationalities.