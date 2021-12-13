Report

Lukashenko: we convinced thousands of migrants to return to their homes

Category: World

Date: 2021-12-13T12:47:53+0000
Shafaq News/ Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko announced that the authorities succeeded in convincing thousands of Middle Eastern and African refugees to return to their countries.

"We keep promises, and we have convinced thousands of refugees to return to their countries," Lukashenko said in an interview, noting, "the European Union, which should have taken in at least two thousand of those families."

"If people refuse to go to Europe, we will convince them to return to their homeland, and if they want to stay in Belarus, we have a law, and we will act strictly according to it," he added.

The European Union accuses Belarusian President Lukashenko of organizing this migration wave, in response to European sanctions imposed on his country after his regime's "brutal repression" against the opposition.

The Iraqi authorities succeeded in returning about 2,000 migrants stuck on the Belarusian border with the European Union countries.

