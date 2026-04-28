Israeli strike kills three paramedics, injures two Lebanese soldiers

Shafaq News- Beirut

An Israeli airstrike on the southern town of Majdal Zoun in Tyre district killed at least five people on Tuesday, including three Civil Defense paramedics, and injured two Lebanese Army soldiers, Lebanon’s Health Ministry said.

Rescue teams and army personnel came under fire while responding to an initial strike in the area. Local media also cited mock air raids over the Zahrani area extending toward Saida, alongside a strike in the Marj area of Jouaya, Tyre district, which left one person dead and at least 15 others injured, including women and children.

إصابة عسكريَّين بجروح جراء استهداف إسرائيلي معادٍ لدورية للجيش، مع عناصر من الدفاع المدني وجرافتين مدنيتين في بلدة مجدل زون - صور أثناء عملية إنقاذ مواطنين.#الجيش_اللبناني #LebaneseArmy pic.twitter.com/BHNtW4gj4h — الجيش اللبناني (@LebarmyOfficial) April 28, 2026

استشهاد ثلاثة عناصر من الدفاع المدنيصدر عن دائرة الإعلام والعلاقات العامة في المديرية العامة للدفاع المدني البيان الآتي:تعلن المديرية العامة للدفاع المدني عن استشهاد ثلاثة من عناصرها أثناء تنفيذهم مهمة إنقاذ وإسعاف للمصابين جراء غارة إسرائيلية استهدفت مبنى في بلدة مجدل زون صور pic.twitter.com/nWDTblRUTv — الدفاع المدني اللبناني (@CivilDefenseLB) April 28, 2026

Since March 2, Israeli strikes have killed 2,534 people and injured 7,863 others as of April 28, including women and children, according to Lebanon’s Health Ministry. On the Israeli side, the army indicated that its wounded have risen to at least 735 since the start of operations in southern Lebanon, including 44 in critical condition and 100 with moderate injuries.

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