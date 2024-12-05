Lebanese civil defense recovers 16 bodies amid ongoing Israeli ceasefire violations

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the Lebanese Civil Defense recovered the bodies of 16 individuals from beneath the rubble in three towns in the southern province, as Israeli military breaches continued on the ninth day of the ceasefire.

The Lebanese National News Agency (NNA) reported that "the Civil Defense continued its search operations, inspecting several villages and towns in the Tyre (Sour) district that had been subjected to confrontations with the Israeli enemy since the first day of the ceasefire."

"the Civil Defense managed to recover nine bodies from the town of Shamaa, six from the town of Al-Bayada, and one from Naqoura."

"Earlier today, Civil Defense teams headed to these towns with heavy machinery to continue the search for victims. The teams in Naqoura, southern Lebanon, came under Israeli artillery fire, forcing them to withdraw during their efforts to remove rubble and search for casualties from the Israeli aggression, marking a new violation of the ceasefire agreement," NNA stated, adding that Israeli forces detonated a booby-trapped drone near them, prompting their withdrawal.

Since the early hours of November 27, a "fragile" ceasefire agreement has been in place between Israel and Hezbollah, ending an exchange of fire that began on October 8, 2023, and escalated into a full-scale war over the past two months, resulting in the death of 3,583 people, and the injury of 15,244 others, according to the Lebanese Ministry of Public Health’s latest update.