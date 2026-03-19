PMF: Two members killed in airstrikes in Saladin

Shafaq News- Saladin

Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) said early Thursday that two of its positions in Saladin province were hit in airstrikes, leaving two members dead.

The attack targeted the headquarters of the 6th Brigade in Baiji district, also injuring three members, one of them critically.

One of the 31st Brigade’s positions near Sinniyah airport was also struck, killing one member and wounding several others.

The force said evacuation efforts were facing difficulties because aircraft were still flying over the area, and ambulance teams were targeted more than once during the response.