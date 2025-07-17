PMF launches security operation between Nineveh and Saladin
Shafaq News – Nineveh
The Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) launched a wide-scale security
operation on Thursday in the desert region linking Nineveh and Saladin
provinces, aiming to clear ISIS remnants and fully secure the area.
According to the Nineveh Operations Command, the operation is being
carried out by the PMF’s intelligence, operations, and explosive ordnance
units, along with the 25th Brigade, and with the support of various
directorates within the PMF Commission.
Forces advanced from two main axes into the heart of the al-Jazeera
region between the two provinces. Targeted areas include Rowayshidiyah, Malhat
al-Bakara, Turtuyat, Ashkeej, al-Awad, and al-Sallal, where units began search
and clearance missions to pursue ISIS cells.
The operation is part of a continuing series of security campaigns designed to reinforce stability across Nineveh province, according to the PMF.