PMF launches security operation between Nineveh and Saladin

The Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) launched a wide-scale security operation on Thursday in the desert region linking Nineveh and Saladin provinces, aiming to clear ISIS remnants and fully secure the area.

According to the Nineveh Operations Command, the operation is being carried out by the PMF’s intelligence, operations, and explosive ordnance units, along with the 25th Brigade, and with the support of various directorates within the PMF Commission.

Forces advanced from two main axes into the heart of the al-Jazeera region between the two provinces. Targeted areas include Rowayshidiyah, Malhat al-Bakara, Turtuyat, Ashkeej, al-Awad, and al-Sallal, where units began search and clearance missions to pursue ISIS cells.

The operation is part of a continuing series of security campaigns designed to reinforce stability across Nineveh province, according to the PMF.