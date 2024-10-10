Lebanese Parliament Speaker: US claims to support ending the Israeli war but takes no action

Shafaq News / Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri accused the United States on Thursday of "claiming" to support the cessation of the Israeli war against Lebanon while "doing nothing to achieve that in reality."

In a meeting with Asharq Al-Awsat, Berri, who plays a central role in ceasefire efforts, stated, “There has been no positive progress regarding the Israeli war on Lebanon,” affirming that the Lebanese position remains committed to the principles established during his meeting with Prime Minister Najib Mikati and Druze leader Walid Jumblatt.

Berri further summarized the international positions on efforts to stop the war, stating, "The French are still with us on this issue, as are the British. As for the Americans, they claim to support us, but they do nothing to stop the aggression," adding that the mandate referred to by Hezbollah's Deputy Secretary-General Naim Qassem "is not new and changes nothing."

The Parliament Speaker noted, "During the 2006 war, I was in charge of political negotiations, and today I am doing the same," while denying rumors about his rejection of the mandate.

Moreover, Berri confirmed that the new situation for Hezbollah after the war "hinders the movement of its officials, thereby increasing the responsibility on its shoulders." He expressed hope for the upcoming Security Council session and whether any resolutions regarding Lebanon will be issued, noting that the issue will be on the agenda and that today's session could provide insights into the future of political developments.

In turn, Mikati reiterated that "Arab and international efforts are still ongoing to halt the Israeli aggression against Lebanon. However, Israeli stubbornness and its pursuit of perceived gains and victories continue to obstruct the success of these efforts."

In a statement released by his office, the Lebanese Prime Minister addressed misconceptions surrounding the current diplomatic initiatives, stating, "Some may believe that diplomatic efforts have ceased, implying implicit approval for Israel's ongoing aggression. However, this perception is incorrect; we are actively maintaining necessary contacts. Our friends, both Arab and foreign, are also applying pressure for a ceasefire.”

"This ceasefire will provide a specific period to discuss critical political steps, chief among them the full implementation of UN Security Council Resolution No. 1701 and forcing the Israeli enemy to implement it,” he explained.

Ceasefire Efforts

In September, Berri proposed a ceasefire between Hezbollah and Israel, seeking a diplomatic resolution to the conflict that escalated on October 8, 2023, following the outbreak of the Gaza war. He emphasized that the ceasefire should encompass both Lebanon and Gaza, stressing that “abandoning Gaza's residents is not an option.”

The initiative called for an initial four-week ceasefire, halting military actions on both sides and paving the way for a comprehensive cessation of hostilities. It also included provisions for reconstruction and the return of displaced individuals.

Subsequent steps involved reopening negotiations on land border demarcation, enhancing the Lebanese army’s border monitoring capabilities, and halting Hezbollah’s military activities. Sources emphasized that the ultimate goal is to implement a broadly acceptable framework for UN Security Council Resolution 1701.

In contrast, Netanyahu has expressed a firm stance against a ceasefire, reiterating Israel's commitment to continue military operations until all objectives are met. "Our policy is clear: we will not cease until the residents of the north can safely return to their homes. There will be no misunderstanding about this policy."