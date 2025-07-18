Israeli forces breach Lebanon’s south as border tensions mount

Shafaq News – Beirut

Israeli forces crossed into southern Lebanon on Friday, damaging two Lebanese bulldozers in the border village of Wazzani in what Lebanese sources described as a serious violation of national sovereignty.

The equipment, used for agricultural work near the UN-demarcated Blue Line, was reportedly booby-trapped and detonated by Israeli units. No injuries were reported, but Lebanese media and officials have condemned the incident as an act of aggression.

The incursion comes as Lebanese political leaders are engaged in high-level discussions over a proposed ceasefire plan. President Joseph Aoun and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri met to review a US-backed initiative that includes provisions for an Israeli withdrawal from disputed territories and the disarmament of Hezbollah.

Responding to today’s developments, the Lebanese Army issued a statement, calling for national unity and vigilance. "Lebanon is facing a set of exceptional circumstances," the statement read. "The Army will not allow any breach of security or harm to civil peace. Overcoming this stage requires unity, awareness of the gravity of the moment, and refraining from any actions that could trigger further instability."

يواجه لبنان في المرحلة الراهنة مجموعة من الظروف الاستثنائية، أبرزها استمرار الاعتداءات وانتهاكات السيادة الوطنية من جانب العدو الإسرائيلي، إضافةً إلى تحديات حفظ الأمن في الداخل وضبط الحدود، فضلًا عن التطورات المعقدة في المنطقة.إنّ الجيش لن يسمح بأي إخلال بالأمن أو مساس بالسلم… pic.twitter.com/Dy9CGPqRw0 — الجيش اللبناني (@LebarmyOfficial) July 18, 2025

Since the Gaza conflict erupted last October, Lebanon has documented a surge in Israeli ceasefire violations. From November 27, 2024, to June 30, 2025, Israel committed 3,799 violations of the ceasefire agreement with Lebanon. These included 1,771 ground breaches, over 1,916 airspace violations, and 112 maritime infractions. As a result of these violations, 195 people were killed and 433 others were injured.

Naval violations have also been recorded, with Israeli vessels crossing into Lebanese territorial waters, and there have been repeated incidents of artillery shelling and targeted strikes on Lebanese soil, particularly in villages near the border. Authorities also cite electronic warfare tactics, including GPS jamming, that have disrupted civilian and military communications.

Israeli officials maintain that such actions are defensive responses to Hezbollah activity near the border, but Lebanon views them as part of a broader pattern of destabilizing behavior.