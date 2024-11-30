US to lead Lebanon ceasefire monitoring as Israel renews movement ban

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the US military announced that Maj. Gen. Jasper Jeffers arrived in Beirut to lead the Lebanon ceasefire monitoring mechanism, while the Israeli military renewed its ban on residents returning to over 60 villages and towns in southern Lebanon.

US Monitoring Mechanism for Israel-Lebanon Ceasefire

The ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon came into effect on November 26, allowing displaced Lebanese to return to their villages and towns in the south.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) wrote on X, "Major General Jasper Jeffers, Special Operations Command Central (SOCCENT), arrived in Beirut on November 27 and will serve as a co-chair, alongside Senior Advisor to the President, Amos Hochstein, for the implementation and monitoring mechanism for the cessation of hostilities between Israel and Lebanon.”

“The cessation of hostilities implementation and monitoring mechanism will be chaired by the United States and consist of the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF), Israel Defense Forces (IDF), the United Nations Interim Forces in Lebanon (UNIFIL), and France,” it added.

CENTCOM also affirmed that “Amos Hochstein will serve as the civilian co-chair until a permanent civilian official is named,” adding, “This group will assist in the monitoring and implementation of the cessation of the hostilities between Israel and Lebanon.”

Movement Restriction Warnings

Meanwhile, the Israeli military issued an urgent statement on Saturday, renewing the ban on southern Lebanon residents returning to over 60 villages and towns, citing potential targeting.

Israeli military spokesperson Avichay Adraee issued an “urgent statement” on X, saying, "You are prohibited from moving south to the following villages and surrounding areas until further notice: Shebaa, Al-Habbariyeh, Marjaayoun, Arnoun, Yuhmor, Al-Qantara, Shaqra, Baraashit, Yater, and Al-Mansouri,” threatening that anyone who does not comply with this notice “is exposing themselves to danger.”

Among the villages that are also prohibited for return are Dhayra, Al-Taybah, Al-Tiri, Naqoura, Abu Shash, Ebel as-Saqi, Al-Bayadah, Al-Jebbine, Al-Khureibeh, Al-Khiyam, Al-Khirbah, Matmoura, Al-Mari, Al-Adisa, Al-Qlayaa, Umm Tuta, Salib, Arnoun, Bint Jbeil, Beit Lif, Blida, Bani Hayyan, Al-Bustan, Ain Arab, Marjaayoun, Dibbine, Debaal, Deir Mimas, Deir Siryan, Houla, Halta, Hanin, Tayer Harfa, Yuhmor, Yaroun, Yareen, Kafr Hamam, Kafr Kila, Kafr Shuba, Al-Zalloutiyeh, Mhaybib, Mais al-Jabal, Maisat, Marwahin, Marun al-Ras, Markaba, Adshit al-Qusair, Ain Ebl, Ainata, Aita al-Shab, Aitaroun, Alma al-Shaab, Aarab El Louaizeh, Qouzah, Rab El-Thalathine, Ramieh, Rmeish, Rachaya Al Foukhar, Shebaa, Shiheen, Sham'a, and Talousa.

These warnings follow Friday's attacks on positions in southern Lebanon, including flare launches over Bint Jbeil, despite the ceasefire.

An Israeli drone also launched an airstrike with two missiles targeting Wata al-Khiyam in southern Lebanon.

Israeli forces in Maroun al-Ras at the southern border fired at Bint Jbeil, while those at the Malakiya site targeted Aitaroun.

Israeli reconnaissance planes and drones flew low over villages in the Zahrani district of southern Lebanon.