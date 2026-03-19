Trump warns Iran against further attacks on Qatar LNG site after Israel Pars strike

Shafaq News- Washington/ Doha/ Tehran

US President Donald Trump said Washington had no prior knowledge of an Israeli strike on Iran’s South Pars gas field, cautioning against further escalation after Iran targeted Qatar’s Ras Laffan industrial area, home to the world’s largest liquefied natural gas (LNG) facility.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said Israel launched the strike “out of anger” over developments in the region, stressing that the United States “knew nothing” about the operation and that Qatar had no involvement.

Iran carried out retaliatory strikes hours later, hitting Ras Laffan, a major energy hub in northern Qatar, after earlier signaling it would respond to any attack on its energy infrastructure.

QatarEnergy reported that LNG facilities at Ras Laffan were hit early Thursday, resulting in “sizeable fires” and “extensive damage,” with no casualties recorded. Qatar’s Defense Ministry said ballistic missiles were used, without detailing the number launched or intercepted.

تعلن وزارة الدفاع القطرية عن تعرض دولة قطر لهجوم بصواريخ باليستية من إيران، استهدفت مدينة رأس لفان الصناعية، مما أدى إلى وقوع أضرار.حفظ الله قطر وأميرها وشعبها والمقيمين على أرضها.The Ministry of Defense of State of Qatar announces that State of Qatar was attacked ballistic… pic.twitter.com/Ll7NF3ZbLn — وزارة الدفاع - دولة قطر (@MOD_Qatar) March 19, 2026

Trump called the Iranian strike “unjustified,” adding that Israel would avoid further action against South Pars unless Iran targets another country. He said any renewed strike on Qatar could prompt a strong US response, including potential action against Iran’s gas infrastructure.

Iran signaled readiness to intensify its response if its energy sector faces additional attacks. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said continued strikes could lead to sustained operations against the energy assets of Israel and its allies.

South Pars, jointly shared by Iran and Qatar, is the world’s largest natural gas field and a key energy source for both countries, with Iran relying on it for about 70% of its domestic gas supply.