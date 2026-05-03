Jordan bombs alleged drug sites in southern Syria

Shafaq News- Amman/ Damascus

Jordanian warplanes struck suspected drug storage sites in southern Syria on Saturday, targeting locations in the southern and southeastern countryside of Suwayda, Syrian sources told Shafaq News.

The strikes hit sites near the villages of Umm Al-Rumman and Malh, as well as the vicinity of a former State Security branch in Shahba, where gunfire from heavy machine guns was heard as Druze “National Guard” fighters targeted drones believed to be linked to the Jordanian military while it assessed the impact of the strikes.

The sources also reported intensive drone activity over the area.

Jordan has repeatedly targeted trafficking networks in southern Syria. On April 9, Jordanian and Syrian anti-narcotics authorities said a joint intelligence operation foiled an attempt to smuggle 5.5 million pills through the Jaber border crossing.

The two countries share a 375-kilometer border, where Jordanian forces have intercepted and killed dozens of smugglers in recent years, according to previous government statements, in which Amman said trafficking operations are organized and often involve armed groups and drones, prompting increased reliance on airstrikes to disrupt networks operating across the border.