EIA: Iraq’s oil exports to US surge over the week

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Washington

Iraq’s crude oil exports to the United States rose 147,000 barrels per day (bpd) last week, US Energy Information Administration (EIA) data showed on Sunday.

Iraqi shipments averaged 195,000 bpd last week, sharply higher than the previous week’s average of 48,000 bpd.

Total US crude imports from seven major suppliers fell 1.386 million bpd from 6.622 million bpd the previous week to 5.236 million bpd.

Canada remained the top supplier at 3.974 million bpd, followed by Venezuela with 310,000 bpd, Mexico with 292,000 bpd.

Imports also included Colombia at 191,000 bpd and Ecuador at 100,000 bpd. No oil was imported from Libya, Brazil, or Nigeria this week.