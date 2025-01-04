Al-Sudani receives “special” message from Trump: Syria, Iran, and Armed Factions

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani has received a “special” message from elected US President Donald Trump, a political source revealed on Saturday.

The source told Shafaq News that the message was delivered through a special envoy during an unannounced visit.

“Trump’s message emphasized the need for Iraq to curb the proliferation of weapons held by non-state actors, pressure Baghdad to limit the influence of Iranian-backed groups operating within Iraq, and advocate for Iraq’s non-intervention in Syrian affairs while supporting the formation of a new Syrian government post-Assad,” the source said.

Meanwhile, a government source disclosed that Iraq is actively working to ensure security and stability in the region. “Prime Minister Al-Sudani plans to present Iraq’s vision on this matter during an upcoming visit to Iran,” the source added.

Al-Sudani’s visit, scheduled for next week, is expected to include discussions with Iranian leaders on key regional developments, with a focus on the evolving situation in Syria.

The fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime on December 8 by opposition led by the Islamist group, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), has triggered significant shifts in Middle Eastern dynamics. In response, Al-Sudani has intensified diplomatic efforts to stabilize the region.

He has made high-profile visits to Jordan and Saudi Arabia to discuss security cooperation and regional threats.

Iraq also participated in the Aqaba Conference held in Jordan, where representatives from the US and other nations convened to tackle shared security concerns.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visited Iraq on September 11, touring Baghdad, Erbil, Al-Sulaymaniyah, Najaf, Karbala, and Basra over a three-day period.

On May 22, Al-Sudani traveled to Tehran to attend the funeral of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, who tragically died in a helicopter crash.