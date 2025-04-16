Israeli drone hits vehicle: Casualties reported in south Lebanon

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, an Israeli drone strike targeted a vehicle on the Wadi al-Hujeir–Ghondouriya road in southern Lebanon.

According to Lebanese media, the strike killed one person and injured another as a preliminary toll.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military.

The strike comes amid heightened tensions along the Israel–Lebanon border. Despite the ceasefire agreement in place since November 27, Israel has continued airstrikes, particularly in southern and eastern Lebanon.

Lebanese authorities report near-daily attacks on residential areas, calling them “violations of UN Security Council Resolution 1701.”

This is a breaking story...