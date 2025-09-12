Israeli strikes across southern Lebanon leave several wounded

2025-09-12T07:33:59+00:00

Shafaq News – Beirut

Israeli strikes hit various regions in southern Lebanon, leaving several civilians injured, local media reported on Friday.

Israeli forces crossed into the town of Mays al-Jabal at dawn and destroyed an uninhabited house.

In Aita al-Jabal, an Israeli drone targeted a car, wounding two people.

Along the coast, a fisherman in Naqoura was injured when an Israeli drone dropped an explosive device near his boat.

Another drone released a sound bomb over the town of Yarin, causing no casualties. Additional strikes were also said to have hit the al-Dhahirah area.

Although a ceasefire formally began on November 27, 2024, the UN peacekeeping mission (UNIFIL) has documented more than 4,800 Israeli violations, resulting in over 235 fatalities and 480 injuries—including women and children.

