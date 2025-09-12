Israeli strikes across southern Lebanon leave several wounded

Shafaq News – Beirut

Israeli strikes hit various regions in southern Lebanon, leaving several civilians injured, local media reported on Friday.

Israeli forces crossed into the town of Mays al-Jabal at dawn and destroyed an uninhabited house.

لبنان: مراسلة الميادين في الجنوب: قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي توغلت فجراً إلى بلدة ميس الجبل حيث فجرت أحد المنازل — الميادين عاجل (@AlMayadeenLive) September 12, 2025

In Aita al-Jabal, an Israeli drone targeted a car, wounding two people.

#جريحان في #عيتا_الجبلصدر عن مركز عمليات طوارئ الصحة التابع لوزارة الصحة العامة بيان أعلن أن غارة العدو الإسرائيلي بمسيرة استهدفت سيارة في بلدة عيتا الجبل أدت إلى إصابة شخصين بجروح. pic.twitter.com/xkOB82Ykgt — Ministry of Public Health - Lebanon (@mophleb) September 12, 2025

Along the coast, a fisherman in Naqoura was injured when an Israeli drone dropped an explosive device near his boat.

"لبنان 24": اصابة صياد بشظية قنبلة ألقتها محلقة اسرائيلية مُعادية قرب مركبة مقابل شاطئ الناقورة#lebanon24 — Lebanon 24 (@Lebanon24) September 12, 2025

Another drone released a sound bomb over the town of Yarin, causing no casualties. Additional strikes were also said to have hit the al-Dhahirah area.

الوكالة الوطنية للإعلام: مسيرة إسرائيلية ألقت قنبلة صوتية على بلدة يارين من دون وقوع إصابات — LBCI Lebanon News (@LBCI_NEWS) September 12, 2025

Although a ceasefire formally began on November 27, 2024, the UN peacekeeping mission (UNIFIL) has documented more than 4,800 Israeli violations, resulting in over 235 fatalities and 480 injuries—including women and children.