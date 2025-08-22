South Lebanon: Israeli drone strike kills one

Shafaq News – Aita Al-Shaab

An Israeli drone strike killed a Lebanese citizen in the southern border village of Aita al-Shaab, according to a statement released by Lebanon’s Ministry of Health.

#الصحة: شهيد في الغارة على عيتا الشعب https://t.co/zpgjnNwOO6 — National News Agency (@NNALeb) August 22, 2025

Although a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon has been in effect since November 27, 2024, the United Nations peacekeeping mission UNIFIL has recorded 4,812 Israeli violations, resulting in over 235 deaths and more than 480 injuries.