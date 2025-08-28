Israeli drone explosion kills 2 Lebanese soldiers

2025-08-28T18:14:53+00:00

Shafaq News – South Lebanon

On Thursday, an Israeli drone explosion killed two Lebanese soldiers and injured two others in Naqoura, southern Lebanon.

According to the Lebanese army, the drone detonated as the military personnel were inspecting it after it fell. Lebanese media outlets also reported that the drone went down while attempting to drop an object on a digger in the town.

In a post on X, the Lebanese presidency noted that this marked the fourth fatal incident involving the army “since the deployment in the area south of the Litani River.”

Earlier, Israel conducted a wave of air raids against several areas in southern Lebanon.

