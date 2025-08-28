Israeli drone explosion kills 2 Lebanese soldiers

Shafaq News – South Lebanon

On Thursday, an Israeli drone explosion killed two Lebanese soldiers and injured two others in Naqoura, southern Lebanon.

According to the Lebanese army, the drone detonated as the military personnel were inspecting it after it fell. Lebanese media outlets also reported that the drone went down while attempting to drop an object on a digger in the town.

أثناء كشف عناصر من الجيش على مسيّرة تابعة للعدو الإسرائيلي بعد سقوطها في منطقة الناقورة، انفجرت ما أدى إلى استشهاد ضابط وعسكري وجرح عنصرَين آخرَين.#الجيش_اللبناني #lebanesearmyhttps://t.co/6J8ESTwgJY pic.twitter.com/3N04iidyS7 — الجيش اللبناني (@LebarmyOfficial) August 28, 2025

In a post on X, the Lebanese presidency noted that this marked the fourth fatal incident involving the army “since the deployment in the area south of the Litani River.”

اعرب رئيس الجمهورية العماد جوزاف عون عن المه الشديد لاستشهاد ضابط ومعاون اول في الجيش وجرح جندي مساء اليوم نتيجة انفجار مسيرة اسرائيلية سقطت في منطقة رأس الناقورة في القطاع الغربي من الجنوب ، وذلك خلال الكشف عليها.وقال الرئيس عون بعد اطلاعه من قائد الجيش العماد رودولف هيكل على… — Lebanese Presidency (@LBpresidency) August 28, 2025

Earlier, Israel conducted a wave of air raids against several areas in southern Lebanon.