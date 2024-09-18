Mossad intercepted pagers before Hezbollah received them, media outlet

Shafaq News/ The Israeli intelligence agency (Mossad) managed to intercept shipments of pager devices intended for Hezbollah before they reached their destination, sources cited by Sky News Arabia said.

On Tuesday, thousands of pager communication devices exploded in different parts of Lebanon, resulting in 11 deaths and approximately 4000 injuries, 400 of whom are critical.

“The Mossad inserted PETN, a highly explosive material that can cause major explosions even in small quantities, into the batteries of these devices before returning them to their intended recipient.” The sources said.

It was reported that the intercepted devices experienced overheating due to excessive pressure, leading to their explosion at relatively low temperatures.

According to the sources, the devices in question were equipped with a system capable of sending messages to thousands of devices simultaneously. The Mossad allegedly exploited this system to detonate the devices upon their arrival at Hezbollah.

Sky News Arabia reports indicated that the Mossad was aware of the issues facing Hezbollah's communication network, which may have been intentionally exacerbated or exploited by the Mossad.

The exact details of how the Mossad accessed these devices remain unclear, but the operation underscores Israel's advanced capabilities in manipulating Hezbollah's security networks.

Hezbollah has vowed to retaliate against Israel, which has declined to comment on the explosions.