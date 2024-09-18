Mossad intercepted pagers before Hezbollah received them, media outlet
Shafaq News/ The Israeli intelligence
agency (Mossad) managed to intercept
shipments of pager devices intended for Hezbollah before they reached their
destination, sources cited by Sky News Arabia said.
On Tuesday, thousands of pager communication
devices exploded in different parts of Lebanon, resulting in 11 deaths and
approximately 4000 injuries, 400 of whom are critical.
“The Mossad inserted PETN, a highly explosive
material that can cause major explosions even in small quantities, into the
batteries of these devices before returning them to their intended recipient.” The
sources said.
It was reported that the intercepted devices
experienced overheating due to excessive pressure, leading to their explosion
at relatively low temperatures.
According to the sources, the devices in
question were equipped with a system capable of sending messages to thousands
of devices simultaneously. The Mossad allegedly exploited this system to
detonate the devices upon their arrival at Hezbollah.
Sky News Arabia reports indicated that the
Mossad was aware of the issues facing Hezbollah's communication network, which
may have been intentionally exacerbated or exploited by the Mossad.
The exact details of how the Mossad accessed
these devices remain unclear, but the operation underscores Israel's advanced
capabilities in manipulating Hezbollah's security networks.
Hezbollah has vowed to retaliate against Israel,
which has declined to comment on the explosions.