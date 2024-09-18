Iraq sends medical aid to Lebanon after deadly "pager" explosions

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Ministry of Health announced, on Wednesday, that an Iraqi military plane carrying medical aid has arrived in Lebanon to assist those injured in the explosions caused by "pager" devices.

The ministry stated that the first shipment, consisting of 15 tons of medicine and medical supplies, along with high-level Iraqi medical teams, had arrived on board the military aircraft.

The plane was received by Lebanese Minister of Health Firas Al-Abyad, the Iraqi ambassador to Lebanon, and several officials from the Lebanese government.

Minister Al-Abyad expressed his gratitude from Beirut Airport for Iraq’s generous medical support during this critical time, noting that it followed communication with the Iraqi government and Ministry of Health.

On Tuesday, the Iraqi government decided to send medical teams to Lebanon following the pager explosions, calling for urgent international intervention.

Thousands of pager communication devices exploded in different parts of Lebanon, resulting in 11 deaths and approximately 4,000 injuries.

A senior Lebanese security source and another source revealed that the Israeli intelligence agency (Mossad) had planted small amounts of explosives in 5,000 Taiwanese-made pagers ordered by Hezbollah months ago.

The incident marks an unprecedented security breach for Hezbollah, leading to the detonation of thousands of devices across Lebanon.

Hezbollah has vowed to retaliate against Israel, which has declined to comment on the explosions.