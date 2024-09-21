Iraqi Red Crescent, PMF medical aid arrives in Lebanon following pager explosions

Shafaq News/ Two planes carrying medical and relief aid from the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) and the Iraqi Red Crescent arrived, on Saturday, at Beirut International Airport to support Lebanese hospitals following the recent pager explosions and continuous Israeli airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs, which resulted in numerous casualties and thousands of injuries.

The PMF stated that the shipments include various medical supplies for eye injuries, amputations, abdominal wounds, and burns.

The aid also comprises equipment and materials essential for saving lives and assisting doctors in emergency rooms, intensive care units, and operating theaters, according to the PMF's statement.

On Wednesday, Iraq’s Ministry of Health announced the arrival of an Iraqi military plane loaded with medical supplies in Lebanon to assist those injured by the pager explosions.

Last week, the Iraqi government decided to send medical teams to Lebanon in response to the incident and called for urgent international intervention.

A senior Lebanese security source and another official revealed that the Israeli intelligence agency, Mossad, had planted small amounts of explosives inside 5,000 Taiwanese-made "pagers" that Hezbollah had ordered months earlier, marking an unprecedented security breach within the group.