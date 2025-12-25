New details in Basra killing of activist assassination suspect

Shafaq News – Basra

A security source on Thursday disclosed details surrounding the killing of Ahmed Tuweisa, a suspect accused of involvement in the assassination of several activists and protesters in Basra and other Iraqi provinces.

The source told Shafaq News that Tuweisa had been abducted for six days before his body was discovered near an irrigation canal in the Shatt al-Arab district.

Yesterday, another security source confirmed Tuweisa’s death in what was believed to be an assassination. According to the account, he was chased by a Toyota Land Cruiser without license plates and shot multiple times along the banks of an irrigation canal.

The body was transferred to the forensic medicine department, while security forces launched a wide-ranging investigation to determine the circumstances of the killing and identify those responsible. Preliminary information points to tribal disputes, the source said, without ruling out other possibilities pending the completion of the investigation.

Tuweisa is accused of involvement in the killings of civil activist Jinan Madhi al-Shahmani (known as Umm Jannat), who was assassinated on January 22, 2020; journalist Ahmed Abdul Samad and his cameraman Safaa Ghali, killed on January 10, 2020; and activist Reham Yaqoub, who was assassinated on August 19, 2020. The accusations are based on confessions by members of his group who were arrested earlier.