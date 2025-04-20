Israeli war remnant kills four in army vehicle in southern Lebanon

Israeli war remnant kills four in army vehicle in southern Lebanon
2025-04-20T14:47:57+00:00

Shafaq News/ Four people were killed and four others injured, on Sunday, after an Israeli war remnant detonated inside a Lebanese army vehicle in southern Lebanon.

Lebanon’s Civil Defense said in a statement that the explosion occurred on the Qsaybeh–Breiqa road and resulted in the deaths of four individuals, including an army officer and two soldiers.

Moreover, the Lebanese army announced foiling a rocket launch attempt from the Sida (Sidon)–Zahrani area toward northern Israel.

Earlier today, Israeli drones carried out strikes on two villages in southern Lebanon, Lebanese media outlets reported.

Tensions remain high despite a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hezbollah, which came into effect in November 2024, while Israeli forces continue to occupy five positions inside Lebanese territory.

Israeli war remnant kills four in army vehicle in southern Lebanon

Video 1

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon