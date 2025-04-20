Israeli war remnant kills four in army vehicle in southern Lebanon

Shafaq News/ Four people were killed and four others injured, on Sunday, after an Israeli war remnant detonated inside a Lebanese army vehicle in southern Lebanon.

Lebanon’s Civil Defense said in a statement that the explosion occurred on the Qsaybeh–Breiqa road and resulted in the deaths of four individuals, including an army officer and two soldiers.

Moreover, the Lebanese army announced foiling a rocket launch attempt from the Sida (Sidon)–Zahrani area toward northern Israel.

إلحاقًا بالبيان الصادر بتاريخ 16 / 4 / 2025 والمتعلق بتوقيف عدد من أفراد المجموعة التي نفذت عمليتَي إطلاق صواريخ في جنوب لبنان، ونتيجة المتابعة والرصد والتحقيقات المستمرة، توافرت لدى مديرية المخابرات معلومات عن التحضير لعملية جديدة لإطلاق صواريخ باتجاه الأراضي الفلسطينية المحتلة.… pic.twitter.com/sICfmkBQwy — الجيش اللبناني (@LebarmyOfficial) April 20, 2025

Earlier today, Israeli drones carried out strikes on two villages in southern Lebanon, Lebanese media outlets reported.

Tensions remain high despite a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hezbollah, which came into effect in November 2024, while Israeli forces continue to occupy five positions inside Lebanese territory.