Israeli drones strike southern Lebanon: Casualties reported

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Israeli drone strikes targeted two villages in southern Lebanon, according to Lebanese media outlets.

In the first attack, a strike hit a vehicle in Kaouthariyet El-Saiyad town, killing one person and injuring another as a final toll.

Another drone strike targeted Houla village, with no casualties reported so far.

The Israeli military has yet to comment on the attacks.

Despite the ceasefire agreement in effect since November 27, Israel has continued airstrikes, primarily in southern and eastern Lebanon, with Lebanese authorities reporting over 2,700 violations.

The latest deadly attack was on Friday, when an Israeli airstrike killed one person after targeting his vehicle between the towns of Aita al-Shaab and Rmeish.

This story was updated to add the Houla assault.