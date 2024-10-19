Israeli airstrike targets vehicle north of Beirut, killing two

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, an Israeli airstrike targeted a vehicle on the Jounieh highway in Kesrouan, north of the Lebanese capital, marking the first such incident since the war began.

“An Israeli drone pursued an SUV in Jounieh and struck it with two missiles,” RT reported. “Once the driver and a woman exited the vehicle, the drone targeted them again with another missile, killing them instantly.”

The Lebanese Ministry of Health wrote on X, "The Public Health Emergency Operations Center (PHEOC) issued a statement announcing that an Israeli airstrike on a vehicle in Jounieh led to the martyrdom of two individuals."

The Israeli war against Lebanon has taken a heavy toll, with nearly 2,420 people killed and over 11,000 wounded in Lebanon, including Hezbollah fighters, medics, children, and journalists.

In a separate incident, Israel launched an airstrike on the town of al-Khader in the Baalbek district of eastern Lebanon.

In turn, Hezbollah confirmed on Saturday that its fighters targeted "a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers in Jal Al-Deir northeast of the Avivim settlement with a rocket barrage."

Hezbollah further said that it shelled a gathering of Israeli soldiers in the Al-Malikiyya settlement, as part of its efforts to "support our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and to back their valiant and honorable resistance, as well as to defend Lebanon and its people."

In an unprecedented event, a drone launched from Lebanon directly struck the house of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Caesarea. The drone incident, which has intensified concerns in Israel, occurred despite Israeli military helicopters actively pursuing the drone.

According to a statement from Netanyahu’s office, both the prime minister and his wife were not at home at the time of the explosion.

These attacks follow Hezbollah's recent announcement of a “new escalatory phase” in its confrontation with Israel, marking the first confirmation from the group of its use of “precision rockets” to target Israeli forces at the southern Lebanon border and in northern Israel.