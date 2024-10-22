Israeli army on high alert after drone incursion from Lebanon

Shafaq News/ The Israeli army was on high alert on Tuesday, after two drones originating from Lebanon breached Israeli airspace, with one being shot down while the other "disappeared" from radar, causing significant disruption.

Israeli Army Radio reported that military forces have been searching for the missing drone "for over 40 minutes without success." Combat helicopters have been deployed to assist in the search, and the Israeli security service, Shin Bet, disabled GPS navigation systems in the Tel Aviv metropolitan area for security reasons related to the drone incursion.

Shortly after, Israel's Channel 12 confirmed that two drones entered Israeli airspace from Lebanon, one of which was shot down while the search for the second continued. Army Radio later announced that the incident had concluded after approximately an hour.

Army Radio later reported that "the missing drone was last detected in the skies above Yokneam, south of Haifa, without being intercepted," adding that "the number of aircraft mobilized by the Israeli Air Force to search for the single drone was unprecedented."