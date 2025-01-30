Israeli Army intercepts Hezbollah drone

Shafaq News/ Israel intercepted a drone belonging to Hezbollah launched towards Israeli territory, the Israeli army announced on Thursday.

The army did not detail in its statement whether the interception occurred in Lebanese airspace or after the drone crossed the border, noting that no sirens were sounded in northern Israel.

On Wednesday, the Lebanese Ministry of Public Health, 36 people were also injured in two Israeli airstrikes on Nabatieh, a major city in southern Lebanon, where the Israeli army stated that it had targeted vehicles transporting weapons belonging to Hezbollah.

The ministry also reported that Israeli forces killed at least 24 people and injured 141 in southern Lebanon on Sunday and Monday, in addition to 49 others injured during the last few days, as thousands of people are still attempting to return to their homes in defiance of Israeli military orders.

The Israeli military had initially been expected to complete its withdrawal by Sunday, marking the end of the ceasefire’s first 60-day phase between Israel and Hezbollah.

However, Israel has not yet fully withdrawn its forces from southern Lebanon, stating it will continue to act “against any threat to its security and citizens.”

For his part, Hezbollah’s Secretary-General, Naeem Qassem, rejected on Monday the justification for the deadline extension, emphasizing that “the resistance has the right to act against the occupation on its terms.”

Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, urged US General Jasper Jeffers, head of the ceasefire monitoring committee, to pressure Israel into adhering to the agreement under international law.