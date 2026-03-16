Israeli claims devastating Iran’s air infrastructure

Shafaq News- Middle East

Israel on Monday launched a major wave of airstrikes on Tehran, as the war between Iran, the United States, and Israel enters its 17th consecutive day.

In a statement, the Israeli Army reported the attacks targeted key installations in the Iranian capital, including air defense systems and missile platforms. Military intelligence assessments indicate roughly 100 anti-aircraft batteries and 120 radar installations were destroyed, while about 70% of Iran’s missile launch platforms are now nonoperational.

On Sunday, the Army detailed carrying out 400 sorties over western and central Iran, striking more than 200 infrastructure sites within 24 hours. In total, since the beginning of the war on February 28, Israel has executed over 7,600 strikes in roughly 4,700 sorties, targeting about 2,000 regime-linked sites and 4,700 locations tied to Iran’s missile program. On casualties, Israel reported 15 deaths, including 13 civilians and two soldiers, and 3,310 wounded, among them 436 children.