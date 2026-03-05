Iraq leaders reaffirm ban on attacks from Iraqi territory

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s four presidencies reiterated on Thursday their longstanding rejection of using the country’s territory as a launchpad for attacks against neighboring states, according to an official statement.

During a meeting at Baghdad Palace, President Abdullatif Rashid, caretaker Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, Parliament Speaker Haibet Al-Halbousi, and Supreme Judicial Council President Judge Faiq Zaidan stressed the need to prevent Iraq from being drawn into external conflicts, voicing support for government measures aimed at maintaining security and stability, protecting diplomatic missions, and safeguarding national sovereignty.

They also condemned attacks targeting Iraqi cities and provinces, including the Kurdistan Region, describing them as violations of Iraq’s sovereignty.

While calling for an immediate halt to military operations across the region and urging the international community to act swiftly to prevent further escalation, the leaders stressed that negotiations and diplomatic solutions remain the most effective path to spare the region the dangerous consequences of widening conflict.

The statement comes as regional tensions intensify following joint US–Israeli strikes on sites inside Iran on February 28, which prompted Tehran to launch retaliatory missile and drone attacks against Israel and US military bases across the region. In Iraq, factions aligned with Tehran have stepped up activity under the banner of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, claiming rocket and drone attacks against what they describe as “enemy bases” in Iraq and neighboring areas. Al-Sudani had affirmed that Baghdad will not permit any threats to arise from its territory against Tehran.

