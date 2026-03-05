Hezbollah rockets hit Israeli Rafael defense complex

Shafaq News- Beirut

Hezbollah on Thursday fired a rocket barrage at the Rafael military industries complex near Acre in northern Israel.

In a post on Telegram, the group said the midday strike was in response to Israeli attacks on Lebanese cities and towns, including Beirut’s southern suburbs. Rafael develops and manufactures advanced defense systems for air, land, sea, and space, including Iron Dome, Trophy APS, and the Iron Beam laser weapon.

Hezbollah also targeted Israeli forces advancing from the Al-Manara position toward the Lebanese town of Markaba with two waves of rockets after detecting an attempt to establish a new military post. The Iran-backed group also fired rocket barrages at Israeli positions in the Galilee finger, according to another statement.

Meanwhile, Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon killed two people and wounded a woman in the Beddawi Palestinian refugee camp in Tripoli, the Lebanese Health Ministry said, adding that the strike hit a residential unit inside the camp. Another airstrike on the airport road in Beirut killed three people and wounded six others earlier on Thursday.

Two people were also killed when an airstrike hit a car on the Karak–Zahle road, while another strike on the town of Kfour killed two people. In Maarakeh in Tyre district, an airstrike killed two people and wounded three others. A separate strike on the cemetery of Kfar Tibnit near Nabatiyeh left four people dead.

Since the latest wave of Israeli strikes on Lebanon began on March 2, the Health Ministry says at least 72 people have been killed and 437 wounded across the country. Lebanese Social Affairs Minister Haneen Al-Sayyed said more than 80,000 people have been displaced, mainly from southern Lebanon, Beirut’s southern suburbs, and eastern Lebanon.