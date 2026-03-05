Israel kills two in Beddawi camp in northern Lebanon

Shafaq News- Beirut

Two people were killed and a woman was wounded on Thursday in an Israeli airstrike in the Beddawi Palestinian refugee camp in Tripoli, northern Lebanon.

The Lebanese Health Ministry said the strike hit a residential unit inside the camp. Another airstrike on the airport road in Beirut killed three people and wounded six others earlier today.

Since the latest wave of Israeli strikes on Lebanon, which began last week, the Health Ministry says at least 72 people have been killed and 437 others wounded across the country. Lebanese authorities also report that around 80,000 people have been displaced, mainly from southern Lebanon and Beirut’s southern suburbs.