Erbil security bars media from covering attack sites

Shafaq News- Erbil

The Asayish security directorate in Erbil said Thursday that media outlets must obtain official authorization before covering security incidents, urging residents not to film or photograph attack sites.

In a statement, the agency said the measure aims to “protect security operations and allow emergency teams to work effectively at incident locations,” calling on journalists to refrain from reporting from attack scenes until permission is granted.

Erbil has come under repeated drone and rocket attacks since the start of the US-Israeli war on Iran, with strikes targeting Harir military base, Erbil International Airport and headquarters of Kurdish opposition parties critical of Tehran.

Erbil Governor Omed Khoshnaw said yesterday that more than 100 drone and missile attacks have targeted the city so far, adding that the strikes remain ongoing and blaming the Iraqi federal government for failing to stop them.