Iran and Israel trade new heavy strikes

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched the 72nd wave of Operation True Promise 4 on Saturday, confirming that its missiles struck designated targets.

In a statement, Iran’s Khatam Al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, the unified command of the country’s military bodies, indicated the strikes targeted Tel Aviv and Rishon LeZion with a combination of ballistic missiles and drones. The operation deployed Emad missile systems and Qadr heavy missiles equipped with multiple warheads, alongside swarms of unmanned aerial vehicles. Additional targets included the US Fifth Fleet bases in Bahrain.

Israeli media reported air-raid sirens across central Israel, including the Shfela, Lakhish, and Samaria regions. Reports noted that a missile strike damaged the Dimona nuclear reactor in southern Israel, while interceptions caused injuries to three civilians.

צה"ל זיהה כי לפני זמן קצר שוגרו טילים מאיראן לעבר שטח מדינת ישראל. מערכות ההגנה פועלות ליירט את האיום. בדקות האחרונות פיקוד העורף הפיץ הנחייה מקדימה ישירות לטלפונים הניידים באזורים הרלוונטיים.הציבור מתבקש לגלות אחריות ולפעול על פי ההנחיות - הן מצילות חיים.יש להיכנס למרחבים… — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) March 21, 2026

The Israeli military later confirmed detecting the launches from Iranian territory, activating air-defense systems to counter the threat. Residents were instructed to move to protected areas and follow Home Front Command guidance. The army also carried out dozens of large-scale air raids, targeting more than 200 sites linked to the Iranian government. Explosions were observed in Majidiyeh, northeast of Tehran, while Barashin, southeast of the capital, also came under attack.