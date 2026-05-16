Ghalibaf: US-Iran conflict accelerating shift toward new world order

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said on Saturday that the world was approaching a new international order dominated by the “Global South,” arguing that the recent confrontation involving Iran had accelerated geopolitical change.

“The world stands at the cusp of a new order,” Ghalibaf wrote on X, citing Chinese President Xi Jinping’s remark: “The transformation unseen in a century is accelerating across the globe.” He claimed that Iran’s “70-day resistance has accelerated this transformation.”

The world stands at the cusp of a new order.As President Xi said “The transformation unseen in a century is accelerating across the globe,” and I emphasize that the Iranian nation’s 70-day resistance has accelerated this transformation.The future belongs to the Global South. — محمدباقر قالیباف | MB Ghalibaf (@mb_ghalibaf) May 16, 2026

His remarks come amid continued regional tensions months after the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets inside Iran on February 28, 2026, triggering large-scale Iranian retaliation against Israel and US interests across the region.

A ceasefire between Washington and Tehran was announced on April 8, though tensions have persisted following a US blockade targeting Iranian ports and Iran’s subsequent imposition of special transit rules in the Strait of Hormuz.

Several regional states led by Pakistan are currently sponsoring indirect talks between Washington and Tehran in an effort to contain the conflict and revive diplomatic channels.

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