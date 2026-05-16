Israeli military death toll in Lebanon rises to 20

Shafaq News- Middle East

An Israeli officer was killed during fighting in southern Lebanon, the Israeli army announced on Saturday, raising Israel’s military death toll to 20 since the start of the war in Lebanon on March 2.

The Israeli military identified the soldier as Capt. Maoz Israel Recanati, 24, from the settlement of Itamar in the occupied West Bank. He served as a platoon commander in the Golani Brigade’s 12th Battalion and was posthumously promoted from lieutenant to captain.

מצורפת הודעת דובר צה"ל בנושא שמו של חלל צה"ל אשר הודעה נמסרה למשפחתו: https://t.co/HPaGOzxOYIמצורף קישור לאתר צה"ל, בו מפורסמים ומתעדכנים פרטיהם ותמונותיהם של החללים: https://t.co/gBSQOIk0Wv — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) May 16, 2026

In a series of statements, Hezbollah said it carried out several attacks today on Israeli forces, tanks, bulldozers, and vehicles across southern Lebanon. Israel launched airstrikes and artillery attacks targeting multiple villages in the Sour, Bint Jbeil, and Nabatieh districts.

According to Lebanon’s Health Ministry, the Israeli offensive has killed 2,969 people and wounded 9,112 others since March 2.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah rejected any potential peace agreement with Israel earlier today, accusing Lebanese authorities of making concessions under US pressure and warning that direct negotiations would legitimize Israeli occupation and “ambitions” toward Lebanese territory and resources. The group called instead for a full Israeli withdrawal, an end to hostilities, prisoner releases, and reconstruction without conditions.

Lebanon and Israel agreed on May 15 during a third round of talks in Washington to extend the ceasefire for 45 days and hold a fourth round of negotiations aimed at reaching a peace agreement between the two sides.