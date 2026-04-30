Iraq imports from Turkiye fall to $659 million in March

Iraq imports from Turkiye fall to $659 million in March
2026-04-30T19:29:51+00:00

Shafaq News- Ankara

Iraq ranked eighth among Turkiye’s top importers with $659 million worth of goods in March, down from $774 million in February, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TURKSTAT) stated on Thursday.

Germany ranked first with imports valued at $1.82 billion, followed by the United Kingdom at $1.419 billion, the United States at $1.378 billion, Italy at $1.216 billion, France at $995 million, Spain at $846 million, and Romania at $802 million.

Exported goods included manufactured products, as well as agriculture, forestry, fishing, mining, and quarrying, which together accounted for 94% of Turkiye’s total exports.

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