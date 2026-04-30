Iraq imports from Turkiye fall to $659 million in March

Shafaq News- Ankara

Iraq ranked eighth among Turkiye’s top importers with $659 million worth of goods in March, down from $774 million in February, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TURKSTAT) stated on Thursday.

Germany ranked first with imports valued at $1.82 billion, followed by the United Kingdom at $1.419 billion, the United States at $1.378 billion, Italy at $1.216 billion, France at $995 million, Spain at $846 million, and Romania at $802 million.

Foreign Trade Statistics, March 2026According to the general trade system exports decreased by 6.4% and imports increased by 8.2% in March 2026You can visit our website for details.🔎↪️ https://t.co/opNnM8EBDy pic.twitter.com/gECHbGHOFz — turkstat (@TurkStat) April 30, 2026

Exported goods included manufactured products, as well as agriculture, forestry, fishing, mining, and quarrying, which together accounted for 94% of Turkiye’s total exports.