Iraq security update: Drug arrests, smuggling cases, and violent incidents

Shafaq News

Below is a summary of key security and public safety incidents reported across Iraq on April 30, 2026.

Drug Arrests Report (Babil)

Several drug dealers were arrested in Babil province, where authorities also seized three kilograms of crystal meth.

Drug Smuggling Case (Al-Anbar)

Iraqi Border forces foiled a smuggling attempt involving more than 33 kilograms of narcotics, including 195,000 pills, transported via balloon along the province’s western border.

Drug Sentencing Ruling (Maysan)

Four individuals sentenced to life imprisonment by the Maysan Criminal Court over drug trafficking after seizure of 5.7 kilograms of methamphetamine.

Armed Dispute Incident (Saladin)

One person killed and three injured in an armed family dispute inside agricultural land in the Shirqat district, northern Saladin province.

Land Dispute Clashes (Al-Anbar)

One person killed and another injured in a clash over a land dispute in the city of Ramadi.

Terrorism Arrests Campaign (Nationwide)

Eighteen suspects arrested on terrorism charges across multiple regions during National Security Service operations in April 2026.

Security Drone Incident (Baghdad)

Unidentified drone shot down in the al-Rusafa district on the eastern side of Baghdad by the Ministry of Defense.