Iran says Lebanon will remain key priority in future talks

Shafaq News- Tehran/ Beirut

Lebanon will remain a priority in any future diplomatic track, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri in a phone call, the Iranian Foreign Ministry stated on Thursday.

In a statement, the ministry said Araghchi reaffirmed what he described as Tehran’s firm support for the Lebanese people in the face of Israeli attacks, adding that “halting Israeli strikes on Lebanon is included in the understandings between Iran and the United States.”

Both sides stressed the need for international action to stop Israeli operations in southern Lebanon, expressing their commitment to continue addressing the issue at both regional and international levels.

Meanwhile, the Lebanese government said it remains committed to the terms of the ceasefire arrangement with Israel, stating that its position has not changed.

In a press conference following a cabinet session, Information Minister Paul Morcos stressed that “Lebanon continues to insist on a halt to Israeli hostilities as a key condition, adding that negotiations with Israel have not yet begun. “Beirut is maintaining contacts with Washington to increase pressure on Israel as part of efforts to sustain the ceasefire,” he noted.